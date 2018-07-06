Hilary Duff has been left in pain after her six-year-old son accidentally gave her a black eye.
Hilary Duff's son has accidentally given her a black eye.
The 30-year-old actress was left in pain when six-year-old Luca - who she has with ex-husband MIKE COMRIE - accidentally struck her in the face, causing a bruise to break out.
She shared a photo of the bruising on her Instagram Story and wrote: ''Lukie gave me a pretty sweet black eye for the fourth!
''It was an accident but sure hurt like a muther.''
The 'Younger' star - who is expecting another baby, a girl, with boyfriend Matthew Koma - later shared a video of the youngster, who wasn't enjoying his homework.
She asked Luca: ''Do you love journalling in the summer time?''
He didn't answer and simply shrugged when she repeated the question, prompting Hilary to add: ''I'll tell you right now, he does not.''
Hilary recently revealed she's expecting a baby girl and she recently admitted she was ''so excited'' to learn there'll be another girl in the house.
She said: ''I was so nervous beforehand because I thought for sure I was going to have a boy.
''I have a boy already - which would have been great, and I'm obsessed with Luca -but I just wanted one of each.
''It was funny that I cared so much. My sister has girls and I feel like I'm really girly. But obviously for the past six years, I've bought, like, monsters and trucks and planes. Luca is into all the boy stuff, so everything is blue and green. I was just ready for pink and purple stuff. I was so excited. It was really fun.''
The former Disney star discovered she was having a girl at her Gender Reveal party which she held on Mother's Day.
Hilary said: ''It was the most fun day. We had close family and friends over.''
It was on this day (June 15th) in 1979 that Joy Division unveiled their iconic debut album 'Unknown Pleasures'.
The best Stephen King adaptations in film history.
Download Festival finally got the stunning weather it deserved, as over 100,000 fans descended with the likes of Guns N Roses, Ozzy Osbourne and...
Slaves sweat it out in the video for their latest single 'Cut And Run'; the first single from their forthcoming new release, the details of which are...
This year's winning shows were 'The Cursed Child' and 'The Band's Visit'.
After E.F. Bloodworth abandoned his wife and family to take up a life on the...
I confess a fascination -- perhaps unhealthy by definition -- with the actress/singer/empire Hilary Duff....
You've seen this before. Steve Martin as the nervous parent awaiting a baby delivery. Steve...
Bubblegum princess Hilary Duff's fleeting film career has reached the unpleasant stage where the wad...
While I hate to devote (and am even more embarrassed to admit to using) any...
A short time ago in a valley far, far away, a timeless tale was modernized....
Dear Hilary,Please don't take this the wrong way. You're a wonderful girl, and we've had...
Can someone please pull Steve Martin's career out of the past? Once wild and crazy,...
I recently read an article that argued TV shows like CSI and James Bond movies...
"The Perfect Man" is a cutesy-poo, happy-go-luckylittle movie about horrible, irresponsible, selfish people. A blindly...
Is anybody else getting tired of doofus dad comedies? I don't know about you, but...
In Disney Channel's big-screen spin-off "The Lizzie McGuire Movie," 'tweenybopper star Hilary Duff does little...