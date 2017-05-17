Hilary Duff's ex-husband MIKE COMRIE has accidentally cut their son's hair too short and left him ''basically bald'', after the pair decided to give him a trim ready for the summer.
The 29-year-old actress has five-year-old son Luca with her former husband MIKE COMRIE, and has admitted that the pair discussed giving their son's hair a trim ready for summer, but the simple task went disastrously wrong when the retired ice hockey player left the child ''basically bald''.
Hilary recalled: ''His dad shaved all of his hair off! We discussed it. We're like, 'Let's give him a short summer 'do - like a buzz cut. And then Luca didn't feel like going to get his hair cut, and Mike's like, 'I'm just gonna do it!'
''And then Luca was excited by the thought of his dad cutting his hair. Then he sent me a picture and he was like, 'I might have went a little too short. He's like basically bald.'''
And the mistake hasn't gone unnoticed by Luca, who already misses his blonde tresses.
The 'Younger' actress told E! News: ''He was looking in the mirror, and he told Mike, he's like, 'Dad, I think I miss my golden hair.' And then he felt it and he was like, 'Ooh, but it feels like a peach!'''
Meanwhile, the former 'Lizzie McGuire' star previously admitted she felt ''judged'' for having her first child at such a young age, as she was 24 when Luca was born.
She said: ''I feel like I was judged for having a baby too soon, and getting married too soon and now, I'm pigeonholed for being a 'mom'.
''Lots of women in the industry that don't have a child yet are judged.
''We are the most in demand and the most desirable, but the most judged and the hardest on one another. It's so much scrutiny.''
