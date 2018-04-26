Hilary Duff has admitted she bought a scooter so she could keep up with her ''really fast'' son Luca.
Hilary Duff rides around on a scooter with her son.
The 30-year-old actress has admitted she struggles to keep up with her little boy Luca, six, whom she has with her ex-husband MIKE COMRIE, because he has really ''long legs'' so she's bought the ride-along kids' toy so she can whiz around with him.
Speaking to People.com, she said: ''When I get home for the weekends right now, I make sure to hike right away. Luca and I swim all the time, and he is an avid scooter rider, so I got a scooter, too, which is so embarrassing to be an adult on a scooter, but when I'm with him, it's so much fun.
''Then we jump on the trampoline; we have a trampoline in the backyard. And his favourite game is tag right now, and he's so fast. His legs are so long, so I'm actually running as fast as I can, and I can still beat him, but it's a good workout.''
The blonde beauty thinks she's she's a ''pretty hyper person'' but there are some days when she doesn't feel like working out or going out so she cooks instead.
She explained: ''On days I don't feel like working out or doing anything too active, I love to stay inside and cook. We go to the movies a lot.''
But with summer just around the corner, Hilary is determined to encourage her son to put his electronic devices down and get outside in the fresh air every single day.
She said: ''This is the time in the coming weeks to encourage your kids to get outside and be in the sunshine and get happy.
''It's so important to get your kids to set their devices down and get outside and run and play and do whatever kind of activities you enjoy outside, and doing that together. Twenty minutes outside can elevate your mood and boost your happiness.''
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
After E.F. Bloodworth abandoned his wife and family to take up a life on the...
I confess a fascination -- perhaps unhealthy by definition -- with the actress/singer/empire Hilary Duff....
You've seen this before. Steve Martin as the nervous parent awaiting a baby delivery. Steve...
Bubblegum princess Hilary Duff's fleeting film career has reached the unpleasant stage where the wad...
While I hate to devote (and am even more embarrassed to admit to using) any...
A short time ago in a valley far, far away, a timeless tale was modernized....
Dear Hilary,Please don't take this the wrong way. You're a wonderful girl, and we've had...
Can someone please pull Steve Martin's career out of the past? Once wild and crazy,...
I recently read an article that argued TV shows like CSI and James Bond movies...
"The Perfect Man" is a cutesy-poo, happy-go-luckylittle movie about horrible, irresponsible, selfish people. A blindly...
In Disney Channel's big-screen spin-off "The Lizzie McGuire Movie," 'tweenybopper star Hilary Duff does little...
Is anybody else getting tired of doofus dad comedies? I don't know about you, but...