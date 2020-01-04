Hilary Duff is celebrating her honeymoon on a safari with Matthew Koma.

The 'Lizzie McGuire' actress recently tied the knot with her husband and the two are marking their marriage on holiday in a safari.

She wrote on Instagram: ''Honeymooning with my honey. Already seen the big 5 and had so many naps. Doesn't get better than this. (sic)''

Hilary married her longterm love in an ''intimate'' ceremony in the back garden of their Los Angeles home on Saturday (21.12.19).

A source said: ''The wedding was at her house. It was small and low-key. Only family and close friends. The ceremony started at sunset and they got married inside the house. When the ceremony was over, guests cheered. The reception was in a white tent in the backyard. Her sister Haylie was very involved in the wedding prep too. Hilary and Haylie are very close.''

Hilary's stylist Jessica Paster also hinted at the ceremony.

Writing on Instagram, she shared: ''Winter solstice ... a day of luv. (sic)''

Meanwhile, Hilary's friend and co-star Molly Bernard officiated her wedding.

Molly - who played Lauren Heller in 'Younger' show - uploaded a photo of her and Chris walking towards the wedding on Instagram and captioned it: ''@mintzplasse and I walked in straight out of the west wing and married our favorite couple @hilaryduff and @matthewkoma and I CANNOT GET OVER HOW PERFECT IT WAS ... @mintzplasse's somber farewell to his better half @matthewkoma and my personal panic joy as we wed him to @hilaryduff (sic)''

And Hilary previously shared her excitement at tying the knot this year.

She wrote: ''Making promises to this guy was by far the best day/night of 2019. 2018 was so special because of Banksy.

''2019 will always hold our wedding ... feeling grateful for health, our family, love, and dreams coming true. Can't wait to buckle up for 2020. May all your hopes/dreams and hard work come true/pay off. Love you all (sic)''