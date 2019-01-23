Hilary Duff is ''proud'' of herself for successfully getting her family out of the house on time.

The 31-year-old singer admitted life has been a little chaotic since she and boyfriend Matthew Koma welcomed daughter Banks into the world in October and Tuesday (21.01.19) was the first time she'd had to cope with the baby and six-year-old Luca - who she has with ex-husband MIKE COMRIE - alone on a ''school morning'' and though things didn't quite go according to plan, she accomplished everything she needed to.

She wrote on Instagram: ''Ok a few thoughts. Real talk this is the first day I had two kids on my own on a school morning.

''Breastfeeding and making breakfast, getting 2 kids and myself dressed and packed and out the door while tripping over 4 dogs and feeding the damn fish was not easy. But I did it. And I'm proud of myself!''

The former 'Lizzie Maguire' star went on to praise other mothers for keeping their households running every day.

She continued: ''Im proud of every mom out there who MAKES IT FREAKIN HAPPEN. All day! Everyday! You are the shit! Bad ass, super goddess , world taker oner and you deserved to be praised (sic)''

But Hilary admitted she wouldn't have achieved her morning goals if she hadn't done some careful planning the night before - and she was still hit with a curveball just as she thought she had some time to relax.

She added: ''ps laying outfits out for me baby and Luca was essential lol I even got 5 minutes to do some make up ..... then turned around to see Luca had used my lipstick as warrior paint on his face (sic)''