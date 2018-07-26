Hilary Duff has opened up on Instagram about her 'weird body' and how difficult being pregnant is.
Hilary Duff is finding pregnancy ''hard as hell''.
The 30-year-old actress - who is expecting a baby with boyfriend Matthew Koma and already has six-year-old son Luca from her marriage to Mike Comrie - feels very ''big'' and is tired of having disrupted sleep thanks to the pressure on her bladder, though she still thinks carrying a child is ''incredibly special''.
The 'Lizzie McGuire' actress posted a selfie taken in the mirror in which she wearing a crop top and underwear to reveal her swollen belly and breasts and wrote on Instagram: ''The boobs are big the belly is big the body is big. Man.. pregnancy is hard. Giving love to all mamas who make it look effortless... this journey is hard as hell and also incredibly special.
''Lovely to have a little life inside and to day dream of all the new adventures to come buuuut almost impossible to get my own shoes on..sick of getting up 9 times a night to pee and looking at this weird body in the mirror that is not my own at the moment. (sic)''
But the 'Younger' actress admitted her moan was just a note to remind herself of how ''strong and beautiful'' pregnant women are.
She added: ''Women are so bad ass, this was just a note to remind myself and remind others how's strong and beautiful you are! WE GOT THIS!'' (sic)
The 'A Cinderella Story' star was flooded with positive comments from fans and friends.
One user wrote: ''Aww that's lovely, women's bodies and what they go through for pregnancy and birth is amazing.''
Another said: ''You look amazing!! I know it's not easy in general but especially in the summer heat to be pregnant yikes!! This photo makes it look like you make it effortless.(sic)''
