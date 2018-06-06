Hilary Duff's mother has given her seal approval of her daughter getting back together with boyfriend Matthew Koma.
Hilary Duff's mom approves of her boyfriend Matthew Koma.
The former 'Lizzie McGuire' star rekindled her relationship with the 31-year-old singer in December after splitting up in March last year after a few months of dating.
And they seem stronger than ever, as the 30-year-old actress has revealed her mother Susan is a huge fan of her beau after they bonded at his birthday party recently.
In an interview with E! News, Hilary laughed: ''My mom was at Matt's birthday and she was like, 'I just love him. I love him so much. He's the best.' I'm like, 'I'm here. I exist, you know? You're always on my side!'
''She's such a traitor.''
Hilary agrees with her parent that she has a keeper in Matthew.
She said: ''I got a really nice guy. He's so great.''
The 'A Cinderella Story' star has six-year-old son Luca with ex-husband Mike Comrie, and she is grateful for how well-behaved the youngster is.
She said: ''It's easy to be a good parent when you have a good kid. All kids are great but I honestly thank God he chose me.''
Revealing she was back on with Matthew for the third time, Hilary said at the time: ''It's going so great.''
She also compared her reconciliation to Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber's on/off relationship, admitting ''timing'' plays a big part in a relationship.
She said: ''I mean, this is like the third time that we've dated and I think that what [Selena] says has so much merit to it. Timing is such a big deal ... third time's a charm.
''I think that you have history and a past with someone and love, and just because it doesn't work out the first time, the second time, as long as there's not too much damage done, then, it can always work out again.''
At the end of its near month-long festival, Brighton was lucky enough to play host to two extremely good acts: welcoming both Ezra Furman and Du...
Gorillaz blend their animation with real-life action starring Jack Black in their latest video, 'Humility' featuring George Benson.
This year's best dressed stars at the Catholic-themed Met Gala.
Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino has stunned the world with his latest video 'This Is America' which blends comedy and dance with flippant violence.
After E.F. Bloodworth abandoned his wife and family to take up a life on the...
I confess a fascination -- perhaps unhealthy by definition -- with the actress/singer/empire Hilary Duff....
You've seen this before. Steve Martin as the nervous parent awaiting a baby delivery. Steve...
Bubblegum princess Hilary Duff's fleeting film career has reached the unpleasant stage where the wad...
While I hate to devote (and am even more embarrassed to admit to using) any...
A short time ago in a valley far, far away, a timeless tale was modernized....
Dear Hilary,Please don't take this the wrong way. You're a wonderful girl, and we've had...
Can someone please pull Steve Martin's career out of the past? Once wild and crazy,...
I recently read an article that argued TV shows like CSI and James Bond movies...
"The Perfect Man" is a cutesy-poo, happy-go-luckylittle movie about horrible, irresponsible, selfish people. A blindly...
In Disney Channel's big-screen spin-off "The Lizzie McGuire Movie," 'tweenybopper star Hilary Duff does little...
Is anybody else getting tired of doofus dad comedies? I don't know about you, but...