Hilary Duff's mom approves of her boyfriend Matthew Koma.

The former 'Lizzie McGuire' star rekindled her relationship with the 31-year-old singer in December after splitting up in March last year after a few months of dating.

And they seem stronger than ever, as the 30-year-old actress has revealed her mother Susan is a huge fan of her beau after they bonded at his birthday party recently.

In an interview with E! News, Hilary laughed: ''My mom was at Matt's birthday and she was like, 'I just love him. I love him so much. He's the best.' I'm like, 'I'm here. I exist, you know? You're always on my side!'

''She's such a traitor.''

Hilary agrees with her parent that she has a keeper in Matthew.

She said: ''I got a really nice guy. He's so great.''

The 'A Cinderella Story' star has six-year-old son Luca with ex-husband Mike Comrie, and she is grateful for how well-behaved the youngster is.

She said: ''It's easy to be a good parent when you have a good kid. All kids are great but I honestly thank God he chose me.''

Revealing she was back on with Matthew for the third time, Hilary said at the time: ''It's going so great.''

She also compared her reconciliation to Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber's on/off relationship, admitting ''timing'' plays a big part in a relationship.

She said: ''I mean, this is like the third time that we've dated and I think that what [Selena] says has so much merit to it. Timing is such a big deal ... third time's a charm.

''I think that you have history and a past with someone and love, and just because it doesn't work out the first time, the second time, as long as there's not too much damage done, then, it can always work out again.''