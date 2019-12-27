Hilary Duff's friend and former co-star officiated her wedding.

The 'Lizzie McGuire' star tied the knot with her beau Matthew Koma, 32, in an ''intimate'' ceremony in the back garden of their Los Angeles home in California on Saturday (21.12.19) and it was made even more personal by the fact her friend Molly Bernard - who she worked with on the TV show 'Younger' - and his bowling league teammate Chris Mintz-Plasse carried out the nuptials for them.

Molly - who played Lauren Heller in the show - uploaded a photo of her and Chris walking towards the wedding on Instagram and captioned it: ''@mintzplasse and I walked in straight out of the west wing and married our favorite couple @hilaryduff and @matthewkoma and I CANNOT GET OVER HOW PERFECT IT WAS (sic)''

She later shared another shot of them on her social networking site and wrote alongside it: @mintzplasse's somber farewell to his better half @matthewkoma and my personal panic joy as we wed him to @hilaryduff (sic)''

Hilary and Matthew chose to hold their wedding at their home as they wanted it ''small and low-key'' and only invited family and close friends to watch.

An insider said recently: ''The wedding was at her house. It was small and low-key. Only family and close friends. The ceremony started at sunset and they got married inside the house. When the ceremony was over, guests cheered. The reception was in a white tent in the backyard. Her sister Haylie was very involved in the wedding prep too. Hilary and Haylie are very close.''

Hilary and Matthew announced their engagement back in May.

The couple have 17-month-old daughter Banks together, while the 32-year-old actress has seven-year-old son Luca with her ex Mike Comrie.