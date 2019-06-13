Hilary Duff's fiancé presented her with a book of their memories when he proposed to her last month.

The 'Younger' star has shared the story of the romantic way in which Matthew Koma - whom she has seven-month-old daughter Banks with - popped the question to her in May, saying he gave her a book which detailed the story of their relationship, and had the ring hidden inside.

Explaining the touching moment during an appearance on 'The Talk' on Wednesday (12.06.19), the 31-year-old actress said: ''I came home from work on a random Tuesday. And he's like, let's go for walk, let's go check out this park. And we were living in Williamsburg [Brooklyn], and I was like I'm so tired. I just want to eat dinner in bed and watch 'Game of Thrones' ... So, we go, we find this gorgeous park, and he presents me with this book that he said he's been working on for a while. And he's like, it's our story ... we're going to forget things along the way, so we need to constantly fill this out, so our kids can know our story.

''And when I got to the end there was like a little part I peeled open and it was my ring was inside. It was so sweet.. He got down on one knee and he's like, 'I forgot everything I'm supposed to say, you're my best friend.'''

Hilary - who also has seven-year-old son Luca Cruz from her relationship with NHL star Mike Comrie - told her Instagram followers about her engagement last month when she shared pictures of herself showing off her engagement ring on Instagram, and wrote: ''He asked me to be his wife.''

Matthew also posted the same images on his own Instagram account, alongside the caption: ''I asked my best friend to marry me... @hilaryduff (sic)''

The couple were first romantically linked back in early 2017, and although they broke things off a few months later, Hilary began dropping hints they were back together by September of that year.