Hilary Duff's dog has passed away.

The 30-year-old 'Younger' star took to Instagram on Monday (19.02.18) to mourn the loss of her pet pooch Dubois - also known as Dubie - after having had him as loyal companion for a whole decade.

Alongside a video of the dog walking in slow motion, she wrote: ''I never let myself imagine what this day would look or feel like. It was us. And we were invincible. I am having to look into your beautiful amber almond shaped eyes and tell you goodbye today. And honestly I would take the pain of losing you 10x over to have had you for even a quarter of that time my dubie. First of all...thank you...for being my best friend...truly. You have been with me though true pain, true happiness and joy, true confusion and disappointment and all over again. (sic)''

Hilary - who has five-year-old son Luca with her former husband Mike Comrie - went on to state she is ''scared'' about what the future will hold for her without her beloved pooch, and said she had been ''changed forever'' since welcoming Dubois into her life.

She wrote: ''You are more then I could have ever dreamt up on my own. I haven't taken a step without you beside me for 10 years. You are my protector my comfort, my shadow, my understanding of all things good and warm and fierce. I can't imagine this house without your noise, your love, your energy, your smile and wagging tail

''I know I will move into other parts of my life without you but I am scared. I have faith you will still be my shadow, my angel. There aren't adjectives big enough to describe my love for you Dubes. My gratitude. I will miss you everyday of my life my sweet boy. You were that once in a lifetime dog. That special bond that not everybody gets. And I got you. You picked me. You were a force. You changed me forever. I will see you at the other end of the rainbow My boy. Forever indebted to you. Rip Dubois (sic)''