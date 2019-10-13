Hilary Duff's daughter is teething.

The 32-year-old actress has daughter Banks, 11 months, with her boyfriend Matthew Koma, and has joked that she thought they'd ''forgotten to build'' the tot's teeth after it took her ''forever'' to start teething.

She said: ''She has got the two bottom teeth, but the two top ones have been waiting forever to come out. You can see them now when she smiles. I was like, teeth, teeth, teeth!! I thought we forgot to build them for a second. I'm like, yo girl, where are your teeth?''

And although she doesn't have a full set of gnashers, that doesn't stop her munching on her favourite foods.

Hilary - who also has seven-year-old Luca with ex-husband MIKE COMRIE - added: ''Matthew gives her a croissant every single morning. They got get coffee, and she has a croissant. She eats everything we eat, to be honest [...] everything I have she wants. I'm the target in particular. If she sees me eating something, she's like, I want that!''

The actress is set to return to screen as her popular Disney Channel character Lizzie McGuire when the show reboots with a sequel series on streaming service Disney+, and she has said she's interested to see where the story will go, as the character will be living a very different life to her.

Speaking to E! News, she said: ''I have said this before, but for me coming back when she's 30 and she's not in a marriage and she's not having a baby and she's not doing all the things that I have already done in my life, that story is really exciting for me.

''I think to myself, where can we go? What are the struggles of a 30-year-old right now? What are the pressures that life throws in front of a woman who is 30 and doesn't have all the things yet? And for me, that's Lizzie McGuire, she had those struggles in middle school where she didn't have a place where she fits in and you know [...] always on the struggle bus, but she's also your best friend, and that's exactly what I want to target and hit home again - is being there for girls in this time of their life.''