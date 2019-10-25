Hilary Duff's baby daughter is ''funny and brave.''

The 32-year-old actress took to her Instagram account on Friday (25.10.19) to wish her little girl Banks a happy first birthday and thank her for the joy she's brought to her and her boyfriend Matthew Koma's life since she joined the world.

Alongside a video of movie montage of Banks' life so far, Hilary wrote: ''Banks what a year. You made mommy a mommy again, you made daddy a daddy(the absolute best) you made bruvah a brother (the absolute best) you are spirited and funny and brave and edible and we are so lucky that on this day one year ago you made your arrival and made our family the four pack that we are! Happy birthday beautiful...you get all the birthday cake today! (sic)''

The blonde beauty recently joked that she thought she had ''forgotten to build'' the tot's teeth after it took her ''forever'' for her to start teething.

She said: ''She has got the two bottom teeth, but the two top ones have been waiting forever to come out.

''You can see them now when she smiles. I was like, teeth, teeth, teeth!! I thought we forgot to build them for a second. I'm like, yo girl, where are your teeth?''

And although she doesn't have a full set of gnashers yet, that hasn't stopped her munching on her favourite foods.

Hilary - who also has seven-year-old Luca with ex-husband MIKE COMRIE - explained: ''Matthew gives her a croissant every single morning. They got get coffee, and she has a croissant. She eats everything we eat, to be honest [...] everything I have she wants. I'm the target in particular. If she sees me eating something, she's like, I want that!''