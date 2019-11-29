Hilary Duff's daughter Banks ate dirt on Thanksgiving - a ruined her mother's photograph.
Hilary Duff's baby daughter has eaten dirt.
The 'Lizzie McGuire' star tried to take a photograph of her, her partner Matthew Koma, their 13-month-old daughter Banks, and her seven-year-old son Luca - whom she has with her ex-husband Mike Comrie - to mark Thanksgiving 2019, but was appalled when the little one ruined the shot by stuffing mud into her mouth.
Alongside the funny picture - which sees Banks with dirt around her lips - Hilary wrote: ''HAPPY THANKSGIVING. Banks just ate dirt (sic).''
The 32-year-old actress recently joked that she thought she had ''forgotten to build'' the tot's teeth as it took her ''forever'' for her to start teething.
She said: ''She has got the two bottom teeth, but the two top ones have been waiting forever to come out.
''You can see them now when she smiles. I was like, teeth, teeth, teeth!! I thought we forgot to build them for a second. I'm like, yo girl, where are your teeth?''
And although she doesn't have a full set of gnashers yet, that hasn't stopped Banks from munching on her favourite foods every morning.
Hilary explained: ''Matthew gives her a croissant every single morning. They got get coffee, and she has a croissant.
''She eats everything we eat, to be honest [...] everything I have she wants. I'm the target in particular. If she sees me eating something, she's like, I want that!''
Banks celebrated her first birthday last month and Hilary thanked her for the joy she's brought to her and her boyfriend Matthew's life since she joined the world.
Alongside a video of movie montage of Banks' life so far, Hilary wrote: ''Banks what a year. You made mommy a mommy again, you made daddy a daddy(the absolute best) you made bruvah a brother (the absolute best) you are spirited and funny and brave and edible and we are so lucky that on this day one year ago you made your arrival and made our family the four pack that we are! Happy birthday beautiful...you get all the birthday cake today! (sic)''
