Hilary Duff's baby daughter Banks Violet is ''on the mend'' after spending the night in hospital with an infected bug bite.

The 'Younger' star's seven-month-old girl - whom she has with fiancé Matthew Koma - was recently taken into Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after she started vomiting but Hilary says she is ''doing fine'' and insisted it was just a ''little infection'' which is clearing up.

The 31-year-old actress - who also has seven-year-old son Luca Cruz from her relationship with NHL star Mike Comrie - told Us Weekly: ''She's fine. She just had a little bug bite on her face, and it had a little infection.''

Praising the hospital's nurses and doctors, Hilary added: ''[The staff] took care of us. They were really good. It was a long night in the hospital, but it was fine. She's happy and on the mend, and she looks great.''

The former 'Lizzie McGuire' star had taken to her Instagram Stories on Monday (10.06.19) to reveal her little girl had been in hospital but didn't reveal what was wrong with her.

She wrote: ''I actually have Banks' vomit in my hair and I may or may not have the energy to bathe after a day with a sick baby and a night at the hospital.

''All I want is to watch Handmaids [Tale] ughhhhh (sic)''

Hilary and songwriter Matthew, 32, announced their engagement last month.

The 'Yesterday' singer shared pictures of herself showing off her engagement ring on Instagram, and wrote: ''He asked me to be his wife.''

Matthew also posted the same images on his own Instagram account, alongside the caption: ''I asked my best friend to marry me... @hilaryduff (sic)''

The couple were first romantically linked back in early 2017, and although they broke things off a few months later, Hilary began dropping hints they were back together by September of that year.