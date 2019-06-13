Hilary Duff has updated her fans after her seven-month-old daughter Banks Violet was hospitalised with a bug bite infection.
Hilary Duff's baby daughter Banks Violet is ''on the mend'' after spending the night in hospital with an infected bug bite.
The 'Younger' star's seven-month-old girl - whom she has with fiancé Matthew Koma - was recently taken into Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after she started vomiting but Hilary says she is ''doing fine'' and insisted it was just a ''little infection'' which is clearing up.
The 31-year-old actress - who also has seven-year-old son Luca Cruz from her relationship with NHL star Mike Comrie - told Us Weekly: ''She's fine. She just had a little bug bite on her face, and it had a little infection.''
Praising the hospital's nurses and doctors, Hilary added: ''[The staff] took care of us. They were really good. It was a long night in the hospital, but it was fine. She's happy and on the mend, and she looks great.''
The former 'Lizzie McGuire' star had taken to her Instagram Stories on Monday (10.06.19) to reveal her little girl had been in hospital but didn't reveal what was wrong with her.
She wrote: ''I actually have Banks' vomit in my hair and I may or may not have the energy to bathe after a day with a sick baby and a night at the hospital.
''All I want is to watch Handmaids [Tale] ughhhhh (sic)''
Hilary and songwriter Matthew, 32, announced their engagement last month.
The 'Yesterday' singer shared pictures of herself showing off her engagement ring on Instagram, and wrote: ''He asked me to be his wife.''
Matthew also posted the same images on his own Instagram account, alongside the caption: ''I asked my best friend to marry me... @hilaryduff (sic)''
The couple were first romantically linked back in early 2017, and although they broke things off a few months later, Hilary began dropping hints they were back together by September of that year.
Celebrating the gothic rock movement of the 80s and beyond.
On their self-titled debut album, it's really game time for jazz rappers Injury Reserve.
Celine Dion barely cracks a smile and yet she's the greatest guest yet.
Add this guy to your playlist ASAP.
Phildel has gone back a step, in terms of her musical compositions, and returned to a style more reminiscent of her debut album with her latest...
To promote the release of her latest album 'Designer', Aldous Harding has undertaken an extensive European tour. On Wednesday night Harding played to...
Injury Reserve have spent the last few years rising to the top of underground hip-hop and becoming one of the most exciting acts in the whole genre.
After E.F. Bloodworth abandoned his wife and family to take up a life on the...
I confess a fascination -- perhaps unhealthy by definition -- with the actress/singer/empire Hilary Duff....
You've seen this before. Steve Martin as the nervous parent awaiting a baby delivery. Steve...
Bubblegum princess Hilary Duff's fleeting film career has reached the unpleasant stage where the wad...
While I hate to devote (and am even more embarrassed to admit to using) any...
A short time ago in a valley far, far away, a timeless tale was modernized....
Dear Hilary,Please don't take this the wrong way. You're a wonderful girl, and we've had...
Can someone please pull Steve Martin's career out of the past? Once wild and crazy,...
I recently read an article that argued TV shows like CSI and James Bond movies...
"The Perfect Man" is a cutesy-poo, happy-go-luckylittle movie about horrible, irresponsible, selfish people. A blindly...
In Disney Channel's big-screen spin-off "The Lizzie McGuire Movie," 'tweenybopper star Hilary Duff does little...
Is anybody else getting tired of doofus dad comedies? I don't know about you, but...