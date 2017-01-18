The So Yesterday star and the music producer were spotted together at San Ysidro Ranch in Santa Barbara, California, where Duff spent her first night as Mrs. MIKE COMRIE over six years ago.

Sources tell Us Weekly Duff and Koma, both 29, were all over each other at breakfast in Woodland Hills, California on Saturday, as they headed north to their weekend retreat.

An insider tells the publication, "They checked in to San Ysidro Ranch on Saturday afternoon and stayed on the property until Sunday morning. They went to breakfast on Coast Village Road at Jeannine's and then they took a stroll with their coffees. When they left, Matt was driving Hilary's car."

Duff and Koma worked together on a series of tracks for her fifth studio album, Breathe In. Breathe Out., which was released in 2015. Koma previously dated Carly Rae Jepsen, while Duff broke up with her trainer boyfriend Jason Walsh at the end of last year (16).

The singer and actress split from Comrie, the father of her four-year-old son Luca, in 2014, after three years of marriage. They finalised their divorce in February, 2016.