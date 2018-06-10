Hilary Duff has been helping with her new baby niece Lulu in order to prepare for the birth of her own second child.
Hilary Duff is ''practising'' looking after babies again ahead of the birth of her own child.
The 30-year-old singer-and-actress revealed on Friday (08.06.18) that she is expecting a baby girl with boyfriend Matthew Koma and the 'Younger' star - who already has six-year-old son Luca with ex-husband Mike Comrie - is getting ready for the new arrival by spending time with her sister Haylie Duff's daughter Lulu, who was born earlier this week.
Hilary posted a photo of herself cradling Lulu on Instagram and alongside some heart emojis, wrote: ''Getting practice with Lulu (sic)''
The 'Come Clean' singer took to Instagram a few days ago to share her excitement to be expecting a ''little princess''.
She shared a photo of herself and Matthew sharing a kiss while her maxi dress showed off her growing baby bump.
The post was captioned: ''Guess what guys! @matthewkoma and I made a little princess of our own and we couldn't be more excited!!!!!!(sic)''
Her 31-year-old partner shared the same photo and wrote: ''We made a baby girl! She will be as beautiful and sweet as her mother ... @hilaryduff another incredible chapter begins.(sic)''
Hilary and Matthew started dating in 2016 but had some ups and downs and split twice before she confirmed in December they had got back together and were hoping that ''third time's a charm''.
She said of their relationship: ''It's going so great... It's the third time that we've dated. Timing is such a big deal... third time's a charm!
''I think that you have history and a past with someone and love, and just because it doesn't work out the first time, the second time, as long as there's not too much damage done, then, it can always work out again.''
At the end of its near month-long festival, Brighton was lucky enough to play host to two extremely good acts: welcoming both Ezra Furman and Du...
Gorillaz blend their animation with real-life action starring Jack Black in their latest video, 'Humility' featuring George Benson.
This year's best dressed stars at the Catholic-themed Met Gala.
Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino has stunned the world with his latest video 'This Is America' which blends comedy and dance with flippant violence.
After E.F. Bloodworth abandoned his wife and family to take up a life on the...
I confess a fascination -- perhaps unhealthy by definition -- with the actress/singer/empire Hilary Duff....
You've seen this before. Steve Martin as the nervous parent awaiting a baby delivery. Steve...
Bubblegum princess Hilary Duff's fleeting film career has reached the unpleasant stage where the wad...
While I hate to devote (and am even more embarrassed to admit to using) any...
A short time ago in a valley far, far away, a timeless tale was modernized....
Dear Hilary,Please don't take this the wrong way. You're a wonderful girl, and we've had...
Can someone please pull Steve Martin's career out of the past? Once wild and crazy,...
I recently read an article that argued TV shows like CSI and James Bond movies...
"The Perfect Man" is a cutesy-poo, happy-go-luckylittle movie about horrible, irresponsible, selfish people. A blindly...
In Disney Channel's big-screen spin-off "The Lizzie McGuire Movie," 'tweenybopper star Hilary Duff does little...
Is anybody else getting tired of doofus dad comedies? I don't know about you, but...