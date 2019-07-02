Hilary Duff has pierced her baby daughter's ears.

The 31-year-old actress couldn't resist showing off her eight-month-old little girl Banks' new accessory on her Instagram account on Tuesday (02.07.19) after she and her fiance Matthew Koma decided to get her earlobes punctured.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the former Disney star shared a photograph of baby Banks sitting on the floor with her hair in a bobble and a gold stud in her ears.

She said: ''She has enough hair for a pony! Oh and yes we pierced her ears.''

The couple's decision to get Banks' ears pierced comes just weeks after the little one was forced to spend a night in hospital with an infected bug bite.

Hilary - who also has seven-year-old son Luca Cruz from her relationship with NHL star Mike Comrie - said recently: ''She's fine. She just had a little bug bite on her face, and it had a little infection.

''[The staff] took care of us. They were really good. It was a long night in the hospital, but it was fine. She's happy and on the mend, and she looks great.''

The former 'Lizzie McGuire' star had taken to her Instagram Stories initially to reveal her little girl had been in hospital after a day of vomiting.

She wrote: ''I actually have Banks' vomit in my hair and I may or may not have the energy to bathe after a day with a sick baby and a night at the hospital.

''All I want is to watch Handmaids [Tale] ughhhhh (sic)''

Meanwhile, Hilary and Matthew, 32, announced their engagement in May.

The 'Yesterday' singer shared pictures of herself showing off her engagement ring on Instagram, and wrote: ''He asked me to be his wife.''

Matthew also posted the same images on his own Instagram account, alongside the caption: ''I asked my best friend to marry me... @hilaryduff (sic)''

The couple were first romantically linked back in early 2017, and although they broke things off a few months later, Hilary began dropping hints they were back together by September of that year.