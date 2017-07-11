Hilary Duff says becoming a parent is a ''miracle''.

The 29-year-old actress has five-year-old son Luca with her ex-husband MIKE COMRIE, and has dubbed her parenting experience as ''an amazing adventure'' of which she ''enjoys every moment''.

When asked by People magazine what advice she would give to new parents, Hilary said: ''I just say enjoy every moment. Hunker down and not put too much pressure on yourself and really enjoy the days as they come. Every baby is different and every style of parenting is different. You've gotta just find out what works for you and feel confident with that. It's such an amazing adventure to go on and such a miracle.''

The 'Younger' actress hasn't always spoken fondly of her experiences as a parent, as she previously said she felt ''pigeonholed'' after becoming a mother at the age of 24.

She said: ''I feel like I was judged for having a baby too soon, and getting married too soon and now, I'm pigeonholed for being a 'mom'.

''Lots of women in the industry that don't have a child yet are judged.

''We are the most in demand and the most desirable, but the most judged and the hardest on one another. It's so much scrutiny.''

And the star has revealed life is ''scarier than ever'' because she cannot avoid having her personal life thrust in the limelight.

She explained: ''It just seems scarier than ever because of how much attention celebrities get because of their personal life now and how much focus is on that and how much one person can say one thing and how much impact it can have. It's crazy.''

Meanwhile, the former 'Lizzie McGuire' star has admitted she has never been one to plan ahead because she has a family, although Hilary has admitted she still has ''dreams and aspirations'' for her future.

Speaking previously, she explained: ''I have dreams and aspirations, but I've never really been one of those people who has set dates: 'I'm this age, so this, this and this needs to happen.' That's just not really realistic. I have a kid.

''My life is very fully, so I feel blessed and lucky. There are still things I want to do and experiences I want to have, and maybe more kids, but it's not like it needs to happen at this time and I need to be married. All those pressures need to go away. Plus, the idea of being with one person forever is too scary to think about.''