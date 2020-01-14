Hilary Duff says her body is ''incredible''.

The 'Younger' star - who has son Luca, seven, with her ex-husband Mike Comrie, and 14-month-old daughter Banks with her spouse Matthew Koma - has admitted she has a ''love/hate relationship'' with her body, but ultimately ''appreciates'' her figure.

She said: ''My body is incredible. Just like every other woman, I've had a love/hate relationship with it but I'm so appreciative of all it's done for me. Being in my 30s, having two kids and being in a loving relationship has made me forget all the hang-ups I would have gone crazy about when I was younger.

''I work out really hard, I carry my kids around all day, I feel grateful to be healthy and to feel good in my clothes. I think that's what matters but I'm always in that struggle, you know?''

Hilary is particularly fond of her ''high cheekbones'', and also appreciates her eyes, even though she used to ''hate'' them when she was younger.

She added: ''When I look in the mirror, I see my high cheekbones that run in my family, I really appreciate those! When I was little I used to hate my big eyes but I'm so appreciative of them now that I'm older.''

The 'Lizzie McGuire' actress has scaled back her beauty regime now that she's older, and has learned that ''less is more'' when it comes to make-up.

Speaking to Elle magazine, she said: ''The biggest beauty lesson I ever learnt was less is more. I used to wear so much make-up when I was younger! I was always on top of getting facials but now I feel that if I just stick to a good skin regime: cleaning my face at the end of the night, moisturising, putting on eye cream, that's enough for me. I feel much more myself when I've not got make-up on all the time.''