Hilary Duff blitzed her placenta into a ''delightful smoothie''.

The 'Lizzie McGuire' star welcomed her second child, a little girl named Banks Violet Bair, into the world at home on October 25, and has admitted she made the unconventional decision to have her placenta - which is the organ that provides oxygen and nutrients to the baby as it grows - made into a smoothie.

Hilary - who has Banks with her boyfriend Matthew Koma - added berries and fruit juice to the organ before blending it into a beverage, and says the results were ''delicious''.

She said: ''[It was the] most delightful smoothie I've ever had ... I haven't had a smoothie that delightful since I was like 10 years old. It was calorie-filled with juice and fruit and everything delicious.''

And the placenta based treats don't stop there, as Hilary, 31, has also had the remainder of her organ turned into ice cubes, which she intends on putting in future smoothies.

Some new mothers choose to have their placenta made into pills, but the 'Younger' star - who also has six-year-old son Luca with ex-husband Mike Comrie - chose the drinkable form because she'd heard ''weird'' things about the capsules.

She said: ''I heard something weird about the pills. I heard placenta burps are not ideal.''

Many people believe the nutrients in the placenta have health benefits, and it seems Hilary definitely thinks that's the case, as she says her baby daughter is already ''strong''.

Speaking about her tot's birth during an episode of 'Dr. Berlin's Informed Pregnancy' podcast, Hilary said: ''They hand her to me and I'm looking at her ... babies are like floppy little worms. They just don't have any control.

''She reaches up both of her arms and like curls into me ... reaches up her arms right at my neck like as to give me a hug. I couldn't believe how strong she was. It was so clearly like a hug ... it was amazing. It made me feel like she was like, 'Good team, mom. We did it.'''