Hilary Duff has designed a new eyewear range.

The 30-year-old singer-and-actress has created 23 frames for the Muse x Hilary Duff collection with GlassesUSA.com, and has named each one after ''bad ass'' women in history, such as Marilyn Monroe and Jane Austin, because she wants the wearers to feel ''confident''.

She explained: ''It's from women in history that have really made their stamp on the world.

''We're in a really great time for women ... I feel like women are really getting to stand in the front. Naming them, it kind of came to me -- just the inspiration was wanting women to feel confident and naming them [after] people that are badass.''

Hilary - who has five-year-old son Luca with ex-husband Mike Comrie - loves the online retailer because users can see what the frames look like on their faces thanks to a ''virtual mirror''.

She said: ''What I love about their website is that you can do a virtual mirror of yourself, and I was like, 'That's such a smart way to shop.'

''Glasses are such a personal thing. I love that you can upload a photo of yourself and try on all the different frames to see how they look, because they're so different on everybody.''

Hilary herself ''never leaves the house'' without glasses or sunglasses and admitted she used to wear clear-lensed frames even when she didn't have any problems with her vision.

She told People: ''I think that when I started wearing glasses it was to be cool.''

The 'Cinderella Story' star had a lot of ''fun'' creating the frames.

She said: ''I [always] feel like something different, so it was really fun for me to create a line that I feel like works for girls, just like me, that are influenced by something or inspired by something different every single day.

''They're very eclectic, fun, fashionable and inexpensive so you can have more than one pair.''