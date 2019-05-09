Hilary Duff is engaged to Matthew Koma.

The 'Younger' star welcomed her first daughter, Banks Violet, with the 31-year-old singer six months ago, and on Thursday (09.05.19), the pair announced they are set to make their family official, as they're engaged to be married.

Hilary - who also has seven-year-old son Luca Cruz from her relationship with NHL star Mike Comrie - posted pictures of herself showing off her engagement ring on Instagram, and wrote: ''He asked me to be his wife.''

Matthew also posted the same images on his own Instagram account, alongside the caption: ''I asked my best friend to marry me... @hilaryduff (sic)''

The couple were first romantically linked back in early 2017, and although they broke things off a few months later, Hilary began dropping hints they were back together by September of that year.

In June last year, 31-year-old Hilary announced she and Matthew were expecting their first child together with a sweet Instagram post.

She wrote at the time: ''Guess what guys! @matthewkoma and I made a little princess of our own and we couldn't be more excited!!!!! (sic)''

Meanwhile, despite the joys of the new engagement, Hilary recently shared some sad news with her social media followers when she revealed she has stopped breastfeeding her daughter over fears she was ''going to break''.

Hilary found it difficult to cope with pumping whilst working on the set of her TV show 'Younger', and said she needed to stop the process in order to prevent herself from feeling ''sad and frustrated''.

In part of a lengthy Instagram caption, she wrote: ''Last week was my last week nursing Banks (my six month old). I am a working mom of two. My goal was to get my little girl to six months and then decide if I (and her of course) wanted to keep going.

''Let me tell you. Pumping at work sucks. I had zero down time and am usually pumping in a hair and make up trailer while four hands work to get me ready for the next scene with lots of other people around. Even if I had the luxury to be in my own room, it's not even considered a ''break'' because you have to sit upright for the milk to flow into the bottles! Plus you are having your damn nipples tugged at by an aggressive machine that makes an annoying sound, that echoes through your head day and night

''With all of this complaining, I want to say I enjoyed (almost) every moment of feeding my daughter. Felt so lucky to be so close to her and give her that start. I know many women are not able to and for that I am sympathetic and very grateful that I could. For six wonderful months. But I needed a break. I was going to break. With the stress of a dropping milk supply and a baby that was getting bored or not caring about nursing when I was available to. I was sad and frustrated and feeling like a failure all of the time. When really I'm a bad ass rock star. Moms get high on feeling like superwoman ... because we are! Doing too much, because we can! (sic)''