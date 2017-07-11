Hilary Duff has hinted she'll release new music in 2018.

The 29-year-old star has not launched an album since 2015's 'Breathe In. Breathe Out.' and while she doesn't intend to release anything this year, Hilary has suggested she may be working on something for 2018.

The blonde beauty explained to BuzzFeed: ''I don't have any plans for new music this year. But there's always next year.''

Hilary first achieved international stardom as an actress, playing the lead role in the teen sitcom 'Lizzie McGuire', which ran from 2001 until 2004.

But she combined her acting career with music, launching her debut album, 'Santa Claus Lane', in 2002 and then releasing subsequent albums in each of the next two years.

Despite this, Hilary recently admitted that her five-year-old son Luca, who she has with her former husband MIKE COMRIE, has no idea why she's famous.

Hilary explained: ''Luca has seen me on the cover of a magazine before in the grocery store, but I think he thinks that, like, the next day, it's the next mummy's turn to be on it. Like, he has no clue.''

The singer-turned-actress also claimed she's ''not ready'' for her son to know everything about her celebrity status.

She shared: ''Luca came home from school - I picked him up from school - and when we got home, he's like: 'I know. I know your name.'

''I was like: 'I know.' And he's like: 'No, no. Your name's Hilary Duff.' And I was like: 'Caught!' Like, I didn't know how to respond. I'm like: 'Yeah, that is my name.'

''But he said it with, like, a little glint in his eye, like somebody told him something that I haven't, and I was like: 'No, I'm not ready for this yet!' You know?''