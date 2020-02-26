Hilary Duff has hinted at problems with 'Lizzie McGuire' on Disney+.

The 32-year-old star - who is set to reprise the titular role on the planned revival of the children's TV classic - has kept her lips sealed after the show was put on hold, but now she's teased an explanation with a cryptic social media post.

Sharing an article about the 'Love, Simon' spin-off series 'Love, Victor' - which has moved from Disney+ to Hulu due to ''adult themes'' including drinking, marital problems and sexual content - on her Instagram Story, she simply wrote: ''Sounds familiar...''

The relaunched show - which will see Hilary Duff reprise the titular role - had already filmed two episodes for Disney's new streaming platform before work was halted.

The original series creator Terri Minsky parted ways with the programme because the studio was looking to move ''in a different creative direction''.

A Disney spokesperson recently explained: ''Fans have a sentimental attachment to Lizzie McGuire and high expectations for a new series.

''After filming two episodes, we concluded that we need to move in a different creative direction and are putting a new lens on the series.''

The show has been on a scheduled production hiatus while Hilary honeymoons in South Africa with her new husband Matthew Koma and a search is underway for a new showrunner.

Hilary recently admitted she is feeling ''pressure'' about returning to the role that made her famous as there's a lot to think about with the ''familiarity'' of the character - who will be depicted as a 30-year-old millennial living in New York City - and how she needs to be shaped.

Hilary - who played Lizzie from 2001 to 2004 - said: ''It's really hard to put words to it because there's a familiarity there, and then there's also the pressure of who she is now and what has changed and what is still the same.''