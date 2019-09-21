Hilary Duff is sick in bed with strep throat but feels guilty about being away from her children.
Hilary Duff has strep throat.
The 31-year-old actress has been confined to her bed because she's ''very contagious'' and she doesn't want her children Luca, seven, and Banks, 10 months, to catch the bacterial infection that makes the throat feel sore and scratchy.
Taking to her Instagram Stories on Friday (20.09.19) evening, she said from her bed: ''I'm super sick. I think I have strep throat and I'm in bed...
''As a parent, why does it feel so horrible to be sick?
''Like, the guilt of being in bed. There's obviously times when I've had to be with my kids all day long, sick and feeling horrible, with no help.
''But today, I have help and I should be resting and the guilt is crazy.
''My head is spinning, and I feel like I should be doing a million things and being with my kids every minute when really I'm very contagious.
''It's just the hard part of being a parent. It sucks.''
The blonde beauty has a lot on her plate at the moment as it's just been confirmed that she will reprise her role as Lizzie McGuire for the Disney+ reboot.
Hilary - who played Lizzie from 2001 until 2004 said recently: ''I'm not gonna lie, I'm a little intimidated. I'm like, 'Where is she in there?' She is in there; she is me.
''When I was 13, it was such a big part of me...
''I just have to tap into that and be very authentic to that. Our lives are very different -- she's not a mother, I am already a mother.''
Part of the series will see Lizzie trying to ''find her way'' in life in her thirties.
Hilary teased: ''We toyed around with her being a fashion designer because that's obviously a big part of the show, but I'm like, 'I think that's too obvious.' She has a few really cool quirks and her job is really cool but she hasn't totally found her way and I think that's part of her journey.''
His new album Underneath It All is out now.
Pixies kicked off the European leg of their latest tour in the sleepy retirement town of Bexhill-On-Sea.
After E.F. Bloodworth abandoned his wife and family to take up a life on the...
I confess a fascination -- perhaps unhealthy by definition -- with the actress/singer/empire Hilary Duff....
You've seen this before. Steve Martin as the nervous parent awaiting a baby delivery. Steve...
Bubblegum princess Hilary Duff's fleeting film career has reached the unpleasant stage where the wad...
While I hate to devote (and am even more embarrassed to admit to using) any...
A short time ago in a valley far, far away, a timeless tale was modernized....
Dear Hilary,Please don't take this the wrong way. You're a wonderful girl, and we've had...
Can someone please pull Steve Martin's career out of the past? Once wild and crazy,...
I recently read an article that argued TV shows like CSI and James Bond movies...
"The Perfect Man" is a cutesy-poo, happy-go-luckylittle movie about horrible, irresponsible, selfish people. A blindly...
In Disney Channel's big-screen spin-off "The Lizzie McGuire Movie," 'tweenybopper star Hilary Duff does little...
Is anybody else getting tired of doofus dad comedies? I don't know about you, but...