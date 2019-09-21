Hilary Duff has strep throat.

The 31-year-old actress has been confined to her bed because she's ''very contagious'' and she doesn't want her children Luca, seven, and Banks, 10 months, to catch the bacterial infection that makes the throat feel sore and scratchy.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Friday (20.09.19) evening, she said from her bed: ''I'm super sick. I think I have strep throat and I'm in bed...

''As a parent, why does it feel so horrible to be sick?

''Like, the guilt of being in bed. There's obviously times when I've had to be with my kids all day long, sick and feeling horrible, with no help.

''But today, I have help and I should be resting and the guilt is crazy.

''My head is spinning, and I feel like I should be doing a million things and being with my kids every minute when really I'm very contagious.

''It's just the hard part of being a parent. It sucks.''

The blonde beauty has a lot on her plate at the moment as it's just been confirmed that she will reprise her role as Lizzie McGuire for the Disney+ reboot.

Hilary - who played Lizzie from 2001 until 2004 said recently: ''I'm not gonna lie, I'm a little intimidated. I'm like, 'Where is she in there?' She is in there; she is me.

''When I was 13, it was such a big part of me...

''I just have to tap into that and be very authentic to that. Our lives are very different -- she's not a mother, I am already a mother.''

Part of the series will see Lizzie trying to ''find her way'' in life in her thirties.

Hilary teased: ''We toyed around with her being a fashion designer because that's obviously a big part of the show, but I'm like, 'I think that's too obvious.' She has a few really cool quirks and her job is really cool but she hasn't totally found her way and I think that's part of her journey.''