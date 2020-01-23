Hilary Duff had the ''coolest'' honeymoon.

The 'Lizzie McGuire' star celebrated her marriage to Matthew Koma, which took place in an intimate ceremony last month, by jetting off to South Africa with her love.

Speaking to People magazine, she said: ''It's been such a high. It was the best wedding ever. We had so much fun. We just kept saying, 'That was the best day of our lives!' We did the coolest things [on our honeymoon]. We both had never been on safari and it was what everyone says it is. There are no words. We saw the big five [rhino, lion, tiger, elephant, buffalo] within the first two days! I felt so lucky.''

Hilary married her longterm love in an ''intimate'' ceremony in the back garden of their Los Angeles home just before Christmas on December 21.

A source said of the nuptials: ''The wedding was at her house. It was small and low-key. Only family and close friends. The ceremony started at sunset and they got married inside the house. When the ceremony was over, guests cheered. The reception was in a white tent in the backyard. Her sister Haylie was very involved in the wedding prep too. Hilary and Haylie are very close.''

Hilary's stylist Jessica Paster also hinted at the ceremony.

Writing on Instagram at the time, she shared: ''Winter solstice ... a day of luv. (sic)''

Meanwhile, Hilary's friend and co-star Molly Bernard officiated her wedding.

Molly - who played Lauren Heller in 'Younger' show - uploaded a photo of her and Chris walking towards the wedding on Instagram and captioned it: ''@mintzplasse and I walked in straight out of the west wing and married our favorite couple @hilaryduff and @matthewkoma and I CANNOT GET OVER HOW PERFECT IT WAS ... @mintzplasse's somber farewell to his better half @matthewkoma and my personal panic joy as we wed him to @hilaryduff (sic)''