Hilary Duff's fiancé Matthew Koma gifted her a sex toy to say sorry after he was a ''d**k'' to her in an argument.

The 32-year-old musician - who has eight-month-old daughter Banks with Hilary - took to Instagram on Monday (24.05.19) to share a picture of a pizza box with a dildo inside, which he revealed he gave to the 'Younger' star after he started an ''unnecessary argument'' over dinner and wanted to apologise for being a ''d**k''.

The box, which had no pizza left in it, was emblazoned with the words ''Sorry I was a'', whilst the sex toy was placed at the bottom to stand in for the word ''d**k''.

He then captioned the image: ''Sometimes it's pizza night and you start an unnecessary argument and owe your significant other an apology.''

And in response to the post, 31-year-old actress Hilary commented: ''I can't believe you shared this sweet moment honey.''

This isn't the first gift Matthew has given Hilary, as the 'Lizzie McGuire' actress - who also has son Luca, seven, with her ex Mike Comrie - previously revealed he gave her a book which detailed the story of their relationship when he proposed to her in May.

She said: ''I came home from work on a random Tuesday. And he's like, let's go for walk, let's go check out this park. And we were living in Williamsburg [Brooklyn], and I was like I'm so tired. I just want to eat dinner in bed and watch 'Game of Thrones' ... So, we go, we find this gorgeous park, and he presents me with this book that he said he's been working on for a while. And he's like, it's our story ... we're going to forget things along the way, so we need to constantly fill this out, so our kids can know our story.

''And when I got to the end there was like a little part I peeled open and it was my ring was inside. It was so sweet.. He got down on one knee and he's like, 'I forgot everything I'm supposed to say, you're my best friend.'''