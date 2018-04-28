Hilary Duff admits she ''doesn't always balance'' her home life with her work one.

The 30-year-old actress is mother to six-year-old Luca Comrie - whom she has with her ex MIKE COMRIE - and has admitted that like many parents, she often struggles to strike the perfect balance between being a parent, spending time on her career, and also making sure she gets quality alone time.

She said: ''I don't always balance it all, I do the best that I can, and some months are crazier than others. I'm a mother first, so he's always my number one priority. And then my decision-making process is like, 'Hey can I make this work? Is he going to get enough of what he needs from me?'

''I think that I've been doing this for a while so I do have a strong work ethic and I have a lot of people around me that help keep my schedule straight and plan and know where my priorities lie. So it's a little bit of a collaborative effort too.''

The 'Younger' star admits she only recently discovered the importance of taking time out of her schedule for herself.

She added to E! News: ''I started to feel less guilt about taking time for myself, or you know, maybe not putting Luca to bed one night and going out with my girlfriends and having a fun dinner. That stuff rejuvenates you, and I matter too.''

But Hilary does set aside plenty of time to be a mother, as she recently spoke about purchasing a scooter so she could keep up with her ''really fast'' tot.

She said: ''When I get home for the weekends right now, I make sure to hike right away. Luca and I swim all the time, and he is an avid scooter rider, so I got a scooter, too, which is so embarrassing to be an adult on a scooter, but when I'm with him, it's so much fun.

''Then we jump on the trampoline; we have a trampoline in the backyard. And his favourite game is tag right now, and he's so fast. His legs are so long, so I'm actually running as fast as I can, and I can still beat him, but it's a good workout.''