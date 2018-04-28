Hilary Duff admits she ''doesn't always balance'' her home life with her work one, and can struggle when it comes to splitting up her time.
Hilary Duff admits she ''doesn't always balance'' her home life with her work one.
The 30-year-old actress is mother to six-year-old Luca Comrie - whom she has with her ex MIKE COMRIE - and has admitted that like many parents, she often struggles to strike the perfect balance between being a parent, spending time on her career, and also making sure she gets quality alone time.
She said: ''I don't always balance it all, I do the best that I can, and some months are crazier than others. I'm a mother first, so he's always my number one priority. And then my decision-making process is like, 'Hey can I make this work? Is he going to get enough of what he needs from me?'
''I think that I've been doing this for a while so I do have a strong work ethic and I have a lot of people around me that help keep my schedule straight and plan and know where my priorities lie. So it's a little bit of a collaborative effort too.''
The 'Younger' star admits she only recently discovered the importance of taking time out of her schedule for herself.
She added to E! News: ''I started to feel less guilt about taking time for myself, or you know, maybe not putting Luca to bed one night and going out with my girlfriends and having a fun dinner. That stuff rejuvenates you, and I matter too.''
But Hilary does set aside plenty of time to be a mother, as she recently spoke about purchasing a scooter so she could keep up with her ''really fast'' tot.
She said: ''When I get home for the weekends right now, I make sure to hike right away. Luca and I swim all the time, and he is an avid scooter rider, so I got a scooter, too, which is so embarrassing to be an adult on a scooter, but when I'm with him, it's so much fun.
''Then we jump on the trampoline; we have a trampoline in the backyard. And his favourite game is tag right now, and he's so fast. His legs are so long, so I'm actually running as fast as I can, and I can still beat him, but it's a good workout.''
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
After E.F. Bloodworth abandoned his wife and family to take up a life on the...
I confess a fascination -- perhaps unhealthy by definition -- with the actress/singer/empire Hilary Duff....
You've seen this before. Steve Martin as the nervous parent awaiting a baby delivery. Steve...
Bubblegum princess Hilary Duff's fleeting film career has reached the unpleasant stage where the wad...
While I hate to devote (and am even more embarrassed to admit to using) any...
A short time ago in a valley far, far away, a timeless tale was modernized....
Dear Hilary,Please don't take this the wrong way. You're a wonderful girl, and we've had...
Can someone please pull Steve Martin's career out of the past? Once wild and crazy,...
I recently read an article that argued TV shows like CSI and James Bond movies...
"The Perfect Man" is a cutesy-poo, happy-go-luckylittle movie about horrible, irresponsible, selfish people. A blindly...
In Disney Channel's big-screen spin-off "The Lizzie McGuire Movie," 'tweenybopper star Hilary Duff does little...
Is anybody else getting tired of doofus dad comedies? I don't know about you, but...