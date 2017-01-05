Hilary Duff is only attracted to ''one guy a year''.

The 29-year-old star was previously married to MIKE COMRIE from 2010 to 2016, although they split in 2014, and she briefly dated Rise Nation founder Jason Walsh last year.

Although Hilary - who has four-year-old son Luca with Mike - wants to find love again she admits she is terrible at dating because she rarely feels sparks of attraction when she meets a man.

Speaking in the new issue of Cosmopolitan magazine, the 'Younger' star revealed she's recently used Tinder but to no avail and added: ''I've never been a good dater. I meet, like, one person a year that I'm maybe attracted to. I never want to be that girl who's desperate to find a mate.''

However, the blonde beauty isn't in any rush to settle down because she's busy co-parenting Luca with Mike, who she says is the perfect ex to bring up a child with because they've remained great friends.

She added: ''Mike's amazing. We're so ingrained in each other's lives. I wouldn't choose anyone else to co-parent with. We are really good friends and care a lot about each other.''

Previously musing about why her marriage ended, Hilary came to the conclusion that she was too young to make that big a commitment.

The former 'Lizzie McGuire' star added: ''I was 22 when I got married. I'm now divorced, I have a four-year-old - I wouldn't change any of it for the world. I had so much, so young and a full time job. I felt really ready to get married. However, I don't think we were mature enough to stick it out.''

Meanwhile, Hilary is looking forward to turning 30 in September because she believes women feel more confident in themselves when they reach the milestone.

She added to Cosmo: ''I think I'm a pretty confident person. I've had a career for a long time, but I've put a lot of unnecessary pressure on myself as a woman, a businessperson, an actress. I'm like, 'Am I doing enough?' Everyone I've talked to says you come into your own in your 30s. You feel more secure. I'm looking forward to that.''