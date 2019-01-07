Hilary Duff doesn't ''leave the house'' now she's a mother of two.

The 31-year-old actress - who already has six-year-old Luca with her ex-husband MIKE COMRIE - and her partner Matthew Koma welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Banks, 10 weeks ago, and the couple are finding it hard to get any time away from the house now they've got their hands full with two children.

Speaking on a rare occasion when she did leave the house to attend the Golden Globes - as well as the Amazon Prime Video's Golden Globes after-party at the Beverly Hilton Hotel - on Sunday (06.01.19), Hilary said: ''I don't leave the house anymore these days, I don't know what to say. We feel good, we're like, 'Oh my goodness, it's past our bedtime. We're out and we're raging, what is this?'

''I mean, our baby is 10 weeks old and I obviously have a 6-year-old too, so we're, like, full parents right now.''

The 'Younger' star couldn't be happier though, as she says her son Luca is ''really sweet'' around his younger sister, especially after discovering the tot is suffering with colic.

She added to Entertainment Tonight: ''[Luca's] really sweet, he's constantly, like, wanting to hold her little face. It's really nice, you know, he's very helpful and she is a colic baby so that's been a little stressful, but I think we're on the tail end of it which is very exciting, but it's been great.''

Hilary spoke about her daughter's condition - which is a severe pain in the abdomen caused by wind or obstruction in the intestines - in a social media post recently, when she asked for help from other parents.

She wrote: ''Calling all parents of colic babies.....this ends right? Can you ever set them down with out them screaming OR waking up? We have read everything the internet has to offer... nothing besides nursing basically every hour or less helps! We have done all the obvious things ..please leave magic tricks in comments. Oh and happy new year lol #thankGforfilters #babyforsale !!! #anytakers?? (sic)''