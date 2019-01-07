Hilary Duff doesn't ''leave the house'' now she's a mother of two, because she's too busy with her brood.
Hilary Duff doesn't ''leave the house'' now she's a mother of two.
The 31-year-old actress - who already has six-year-old Luca with her ex-husband MIKE COMRIE - and her partner Matthew Koma welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Banks, 10 weeks ago, and the couple are finding it hard to get any time away from the house now they've got their hands full with two children.
Speaking on a rare occasion when she did leave the house to attend the Golden Globes - as well as the Amazon Prime Video's Golden Globes after-party at the Beverly Hilton Hotel - on Sunday (06.01.19), Hilary said: ''I don't leave the house anymore these days, I don't know what to say. We feel good, we're like, 'Oh my goodness, it's past our bedtime. We're out and we're raging, what is this?'
''I mean, our baby is 10 weeks old and I obviously have a 6-year-old too, so we're, like, full parents right now.''
The 'Younger' star couldn't be happier though, as she says her son Luca is ''really sweet'' around his younger sister, especially after discovering the tot is suffering with colic.
She added to Entertainment Tonight: ''[Luca's] really sweet, he's constantly, like, wanting to hold her little face. It's really nice, you know, he's very helpful and she is a colic baby so that's been a little stressful, but I think we're on the tail end of it which is very exciting, but it's been great.''
Hilary spoke about her daughter's condition - which is a severe pain in the abdomen caused by wind or obstruction in the intestines - in a social media post recently, when she asked for help from other parents.
She wrote: ''Calling all parents of colic babies.....this ends right? Can you ever set them down with out them screaming OR waking up? We have read everything the internet has to offer... nothing besides nursing basically every hour or less helps! We have done all the obvious things ..please leave magic tricks in comments. Oh and happy new year lol #thankGforfilters #babyforsale !!! #anytakers?? (sic)''
In her latest collaboration with Cash Money's Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj finally unveils the video for her 'Queen' single 'Good Form'.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
Sharon Van Etten unveils an ominous black and white video directed by Katherine Dieckmann for her latest song 'Jupiter 4'.
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
The 1975's third studio album 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships' is imminent, with another album ('Notes on a Conditional Form') already...
This New York quartet have teamed alongside Canadian rocker Billy Raffoul for their new tune 'Say Amen'. It's their second official single of the...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
After E.F. Bloodworth abandoned his wife and family to take up a life on the...
I confess a fascination -- perhaps unhealthy by definition -- with the actress/singer/empire Hilary Duff....
You've seen this before. Steve Martin as the nervous parent awaiting a baby delivery. Steve...
Bubblegum princess Hilary Duff's fleeting film career has reached the unpleasant stage where the wad...
While I hate to devote (and am even more embarrassed to admit to using) any...
A short time ago in a valley far, far away, a timeless tale was modernized....
Dear Hilary,Please don't take this the wrong way. You're a wonderful girl, and we've had...
Can someone please pull Steve Martin's career out of the past? Once wild and crazy,...
I recently read an article that argued TV shows like CSI and James Bond movies...
"The Perfect Man" is a cutesy-poo, happy-go-luckylittle movie about horrible, irresponsible, selfish people. A blindly...
Is anybody else getting tired of doofus dad comedies? I don't know about you, but...
In Disney Channel's big-screen spin-off "The Lizzie McGuire Movie," 'tweenybopper star Hilary Duff does little...