Hilary Duff and her boyfriend Matthew Coma scared away a would-be intruder from their home earlier this week.
The 31-year-old actress and partner Matthew Koma - who have five-month-old daughter Banks together - were in the kitchen of their Beverly Hills mansion at around 8.30pm on Tuesday (19.03.19) evening, when they noticed a man in their backyard.
According to TMZ, the couple somehow managed to scare away the intruder before calling police.
Officers attended the scene, and when doing a search, discovered a window screen had been removed, though the intruder didn't make it inside the house.
Cops dispatched extra patrols around the area and are continuing to investigate as the man is still on the loose.
The incident came after Hilary - who also has six-year-old son Luca with ex-husband Mike Comrie - was previously robbed of hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of jewellery from the same property in 2017.
At the time, the blonde beauty and her family were in Canada, and thieves targeted her empty home.
They broke through a door and no alarm went off so they were able to make off with the jewellery without detection.
Meanwhile, the former 'Lizzie McGuire' star recently admitted she and Matthew rarely leave the house now because of their family.
Speaking on a rare occasion when she did leave the house to attend the Golden Globes in January, she said: ''I don't leave the house anymore these days, I don't know what to say. We feel good, we're like, 'Oh my goodness, it's past our bedtime. We're out and we're raging, what is this?'
''I mean, our baby is 10 weeks old and I obviously have a 6-year-old too, so we're, like, full parents right now.''
