Hilary Duff has denied rumours she is already married to fiance Matthew Koma.

The 32-year-old actress has insisted she did not secretly wed the 32-year-old songwriter - who she got engaged to in May - who referred to his partner as his ''wife'' on Instagram last month.

In an interview with 'Entertainment Tonight', Hilary said: ''No, we are not secretly married, but we are basically married, so you know, sometimes those little things slip out.''

The blonde beauty insisted that when they do get married she wants both their 11-month-old daughter Banks Violet and her seven-year-old boy Luca - whom she has with ex-husband MIKE COMRIE - to be there and admitted their parents would be annoyed if they went off and eloped.

She admitted: ''We're really excited and we're torn between, 'Are we just going to go to the chapel and do it?' or 'Are we going to have a little more thought put into it?'

''I think our families would kill us [if we eloped]. And we want the kids to be involved.''

When Matthew proposed, he presented the 'Lizzie McGuire' star with a book of their memories together.

The 'Younger' star shared the story of the romantic way he popped the question, saying he gave her a book which detailed the story of their relationship, and had the ring hidden inside.

Explaining the touching, she shared: ''I came home from work on a random Tuesday. And he's like, let's go for walk, let's go check out this park. And we were living in Williamsburg [Brooklyn], and I was like I'm so tired. I just want to eat dinner in bed and watch 'Game of Thrones' ... So, we go, we find this gorgeous park, and he presents me with this book that he said he's been working on for a while. And he's like, it's our story ... we're going to forget things along the way, so we need to constantly fill this out, so our kids can know our story.

''And when I got to the end there was like a little part I peeled open and it was my ring was inside. It was so sweet.. He got down on one knee and he's like, 'I forgot everything I'm supposed to say, you're my best friend.'''

Hilary told her Instagram followers about her engagement when she shared pictures of herself showing off her ring on Instagram, and wrote: ''He asked me to be his wife.''

Matthew also posted the same images on his own Instagram account, alongside the caption: ''I asked my best friend to marry me... @hilaryduff (sic)''

The couple were first romantically linked back in early 2017, but they cooled things off for a few months, before rekindling their romance in September that year.