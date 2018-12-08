Hilary Duff has confirmed there have been talks of a 'Lizzie McGuire' revival.

The 31-year-old actress - who played the titular character between 2001 and 2004 and 2003's 'The Lizzie McGuire Movie' movie - has revealed there has been ''conversations'' about bringing back the hit teen series that launched her career, though there are no definite plans to bring it back on screens.

She said: ''There's been some conversations.

''It's definitely not a go. I don't want to get everyone wild talking about it.''

The actress - who has six-year-old son Luca with ex-husband Mike Comrie and one-month-old daughter Banks with current partner Matthew Koma - feels her alter ego could prove an ''important'' role model to young girls once again.

She said: ''I think she was so important to girls at an important time in their life.

''If she could be important to them again at this age, I think that would be amazing.''

Despite the early discussions, Hilary doesn't want to get fans hopes up.

Though she has an idea of where Lizzie would be in her life.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''There's been lots of conversations about that.

''I'm racking my brain. I don't think she's a mom yet, but she might be getting there soon.''

She added: ''It's fun. I feel excited.

''It could be a possibility or it could be nothing, so we'll see.''

The finale episode of the TV show ended with Lizzie graduating, whilst the spin-off movie saw her hit Europe with a vacation to Rome, Italy.