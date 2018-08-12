Hilary Duff can't wait for her daughter to arrive.

The 'Younger' star is expecting a baby girl with Matthew Koma - her second child overall and first with Matthew - and can't wait to add to her family.

She wrote on Instagram: ''Can't help but imagine this little girl is growing and blooming in my belly like these roses that keep popping up at our house. Pregnancy is filled with so much emotion and some really tough long days but it sure is special. Feeling lots of love today with every movement and kick to the bladder lol. Appreciate that this one picked Matt and I to be her mommy and daddy. We gunna crush it for you baby B. You also have the sweetest big* brother waiting to meet and love you (sic)''

Meanwhile, the blonde beauty - who already has six-year-old son Luca from her marriage to MIKE COMRIE - previously admitted she is finding pregnancy ''hard as hell''.

She shared: ''The boobs are big the belly is big the body is big. Man.. pregnancy is hard. Giving love to all mamas who make it look effortless... this journey is hard as hell and also incredibly special. Lovely to have a little life inside and to day dream of all the new adventures to come buuuut almost impossible to get my own shoes on..sick of getting up 9 times a night to pee and looking at this weird body in the mirror that is not my own at the moment. (sic)''