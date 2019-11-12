Hilary Duff gets teary thinking about how far she's come.

The 32-year-old actress got emotional watching an old interview with her 11-year-old self from 1998 - while she was filming her first movie 'Casper Meets Wendy' - and she offered her younger self some advice as she reflected on everything she's accomplished.

Watching her first ever chat with 'Entertainment Tonight', she returned to the show as guest co-host on Monday (11.11.19) and said: ''I guess I would be like, 'You're not going to believe this ride. You're not going to believe what's going to happen.'

''It kind of makes me want to cry. It makes me emotional. The days go by so fast. The years have gone by so fast.

''I have done a lot, and when I see that little girl, I still obviously have her inside somewhere, you know? Also, I see so much of my son in that person. I do.''

The proud parent - who is currently juggling roles in 'Younger' and the upcoming 'Lizzie McGuire' revival for Disney+ - is incredibly proud of how she's handling being a mother to seven-year-old son Luca with ex Mike Comrie, and 13-month-old daughter Banks with fiance Matthew Koma.

She added: ''I think I'm really good at the juggling act of being really present with my kids when I have the time with them. I try to put my phone down, I try to take a break from all of that and turn myself off.

''There's times when there's a deal on the table, and I'm like, 'I just got off work, I'm walking in the door, I haven't seen my kids. If it goes away, it goes away. Like, I don't care. They are No. 1 for me.' ''