Hilary Duff always carries a peanut butter RxBar in her gym bag.

The 29-year-old actress - who has four-year-old son Luca with her ex-husband Mike Comrie - has admitted she always carries a deodorant, some make-up, eye drops, a spare change of clothes and a whole food protein bar to ''totally satisfy'' any food cravings she may have after her work out sessions.

Speaking to Self.com about the contents of her gym kit and her essential items she has to have when she exercises, she said: ''The essentials like deodorant and a few things of make-up. I have dry eyes. I keep Visine in my purse - it's just part of my routine.''

''If I'm wearing something to work out, I'll pack another [fitness] outfit in case that's what I want to hop back into, so I'm not sitting in sweaty clothes all day.''

''[And] in case I don't have time to stop [RxBars]. The peanut butter is my favourite. They're sticky, but I love the concept of [them only containing] a few ingredients, and they totally satisfy.''

The 'A Cinderella Story' has revealed as well as attending gym classes she also ''throws'' in yoga and regular hikes to ''challenge'' her ability.

She said: ''I'll also throw in some yoga or a hike once a week. I like to challenge myself.''

Although the 'blonde beauty regularly attends fitness classes and has claimed she is ''physically fit'', she doesn't believe she is in the ''best shape'' she has ever been in, although she enjoys staying active because it gives her a ''mental release'' and leaves her feeling ''strong''.

She explained: ''I think I'm physically fit, but I'm not in the best shape I've ever been in. But I have to do it for my brain and to have time for myself to do something that makes me feel strong and is a mental release.''