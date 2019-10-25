Hilarie Burton was ''very hesitant'' about her wedding to Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

The 37-year-old actress tied the knot with 'Walking Dead' star - with whom she has son Gus, nine, and 19-month-old daughter George - this month, and has now admitted she used to think weddings were ''icky'' before getting the chance to plan her own ''intimate'' ceremony.

She said: ''I've always been very hesitant about weddings. It felt like throwing your own personal prom and kind of icky, and ours was so intimate and small and it was us.''

Hilarie and Jeffrey's wedding was ordained by Jeffrey's 'Supernatural' co-star Jensen Ackles, and Hilarie joked the actor now plans to open his own ''megachurch''.

She added: ''I had to, like, google wedding ceremonies and, like, send a script to Jensen because he got ordained just for this. He's going to open a megachurch now, I'm sure. Everybody should join Jensen Ackles' megachurch, he's got the collar and everything.

''Norman [Reedus] did a reading for us and Jensen officiated. Jensen is the one who introduced us, so it was fitting since it was his big idea in the first place.''

The 'One Tree Hill' alum was thankful to have Norman and Jensen involved, and also admitted having her co-stars Sophia Bush and Bethany Joy Lenz among the guests meant a lot to her.

She gushed: ''We went through a lot together and I appreciate them. Now that we are adult woman, I really appreciate what they stand for, and what they fight for and I will fight alongside them for anything. Sophia and I have birthdays that are very close together and this year we were like, let's make this our year.''

And Hilarie says the secret to her lasting romance with 53-year-old Jeffrey has been ''growth''.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', she said: ''I think finding someone you can be your best and worst with is important. And yeah, you're going to change a lot over 10 years, 20 years, 40 years. And so it's a choice. You know, you make the choice to say, 'All right, well, I like you now, I'm gonna choose to like you in 10 years,' and I lucked out because I met someone who is capable of a lot of growth and is very much a good dad and partner.''

Hilarie and Jeffrey wed in early October, but were previously believed to have been married for a decade.