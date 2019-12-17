Hilarie Burton has claimed she was fired from a television series after she demanded ''diverse casting''.

The 37-year-old actress has slammed TV network Hallmark for allegedly firing her from a project when she ''insisted'' the show include an LGBTQ character, an interracial couple, and other diverse casting.

In a series of tweets, she wrote: Just going through some old emails from a #Hallmark job I was ''let go'' from back in January. I had insisted on a LGBTQ character, an interracial couple and diverse casting. I was polite, direct and professional. But after the execs gave their notes on the script and NONE of my

''Requests were honored, I was told ''take it or leave it''.

''I left it. And the paycheck. S***ty being penalized for standing up for inclusivity. I really wanted that job. It was close to my house. It paid really well. It was about the military, which you all know I hold dear. But?

''Id walk away again in a heartbeat. The bigotry comes from the top and permeates the whole deal over there. I've been loudly cheering for @lifetimetv all year because they heard my concerns + RALLIED! You want inclusive Christmas magic?! We got it. Love is love #receipts (sic)''

Hilarie went on to praise her husband, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, for ''working his a** off'' to pay the bills, which means she can make the decision to walk away from projects that don't align with her ''morals''.

She added: ''Key point here: I have a wonderful husband @JDMorgan who works his a** off so I have the luxury to choose morals over paying bills. Not everyone has that! Nor should we be forced to be dependent. If I had to cover our mortgage and was told ''take it or leave it'', I'd be f***ed. (sic)''

The 'One Tree Hill' alum's comments come after Gabrielle Union was recently axed from 'America's Got Talent' after judging on the show for just one season, amid reports she complained about a ''toxic'' culture, racial bias, and discrimination.