Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan have officially tied the knot.

The couple - who are parents to son Gus, nine, and 19-month-old daughter George - revealed on Monday (07.10.19) they legally married over the weekend, despite reports of them having already wed a decade ago.

In an Instagram post uploaded by Hilarie, 37, she wrote: ''This past weekend was the best of my entire life. There are dozens of thank yous I need to make. So bear with me over the next week as I gush over the amazing group of people who gave us this beautiful moment. But before we do any of that, Jeff and I just want to put it out there that WE GOT MARRIED! For real.

''We've lived as husband and wife for a decade. We've built a family, and a farm and found our community. For years, publications have reported that we got married in 2014 or 2015 and that I've been married and divorced before. All untrue. But WE knew our truth. So it felt silly to try and correct anything. (sic)''

Hilarie and the 'Walking Dead' star have never denied the marriage rumours circulating them, and the actress says they kept quiet because they felt married to one another even without the legal papers.

She continued: ''Here's the God's honest fact: From the moment I met @jeffreydeanmorgan, he was my husband. Rather than make vows right out of the gate, we lived them. For over ten years. The good times and the bad. Standing up there with our children at our sides - celebrating all that has been - was bliss.

''I love you Jeffrey. I love our intimate group of friends and family who joined us. I love the various circles of loved ones who have supported us over the years. It was private and magical and everything I dreamed. So yeah. I'm Mrs. Morgan. 10.5.19. (sic)''

Jeffrey also uploaded an Instagram post to mark the occasion, but kept his caption short.

He wrote: ''I'd say words... but there aren't any. Mrs Morgan.... I love you. Thank you for making me the luckiest man in the world. Xojd. (sic)''

But in a second post he then elaborated: ''Ok. A few words... It was an intimate ceremony... performed by @jensenackles and @bigbaldhead with our kids at our sides... and the party of the century afterwards... thank you to all our friends and family. It was, without a doubt... the best day of our lives. Ever ever. Just never knew that it could be so damn perfect. It was. And more. Xxxxjd (sic)''