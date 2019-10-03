Hilaria Baldwin will find out the sex of her baby in ''about a week or two.''

The 35-year-old yoga teacher has revealed her fifth child is ''growing wonderfully'' and is excited to find out whether she and her husband Alec Baldwin will be adding another little girl or boy to their family next year after doing an ''early blood test.''

Taking to her Instagram account, Hilaria uploaded a 4D scan of the tiny tot growing inside her belly and wrote: ''Tiny person is growing wonderfully. I have a secret obsession with gender reveal videos...Give me ideas.

''I should know in about a week or two, because I did the early blood test. I'm gonna put a place to respond in my insta stories. (sic)''

The couple's decision to have the blood test, which can usually be carried out at around 10 weeks, to find out the sex of their baby comes just five months after they tragically miscarried what was set to be their fifth child.

Hilaria was hit with criticism last month when she announced she was pregnant again as some people felt it was ''too early'' and risky to be sharing it with fans.

However, the health and wellness coach defended her actions and said she did so because she wanted people to stop ''poking around'' in her private life.

She hit back at fans who questioned her decision: ''because people poke around and try to find out what is going on. When you simply share what is happening, you take the story into your own hands and they tend to leave you alone more. Secrets are only interesting when they are secrets.

''Reports of my belly growing or my appearance changing spark rumors. That brings attention. Me coming out and saying what is going on gets the news out there...then they move on to the next story. (sic)''

Hilaria and Alec already have Carmen, six, Rafael, four, Leonardo, three, and Romeo, 16 months, together, while the 61-year-old actor has daughter Ireland, 23, with his ex-wife Kim Basinger.