Hilaria Baldwin wants more children.

The 35-year-old wellness expert has four children Carmen, five, Rafael, three, Leonardo, two, and 13-month-old Romeo, with her actor husband Alec Baldwin - who also has 23-year-old daughter Ireland with his ex-wife Kim Basinger - isn't done expanding her brood because having kids is her ''favourite'' thing in the world.

Speaking to PEOPLE, she said: ''They're my favourite things in the world so why not?''

Hilaria has been very open about the recent miscarriage she suffered, first speaking about her pregnancy back in April when she announced she was expecting her fifth child but said it was unlikely the baby would survive. She then confirmed the sad news of her miscarriage a week later on social media.

However, the fitness instructor says she won't let her miscarriage discourage her from trying to get pregnant again in the future and insisted that although she never thought she would have a large family she has no limit on the number of children she'll have.

She said: ''I'm definitely not going to end on that note. I'm going to do my very best. I never expected to have a big family but since we signed on to it, at this point, why not? Why not keep going.

''We've had three boys trying to give her a sister, so who knows what we're going to end up with? Twelve children?''