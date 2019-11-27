Hilaria Baldwin has hit out at the trolls who targeted her after suffering a miscarriage.

The 35-year-old yoga instructor revealed earlier this month she'd lost her second baby this year and since then, the brunette beauty - who has kids Carmen, six, Rafael, four, Leonardo, three, and Romeo, 17 months, with husband Alec Baldwin - has been branded ''disgusting'' and ''too old'' to have more kids.

However, Hilaria insisted the comments mean nothing to her because they can't compare to the ''true pain'' of her devastating losses.

She wrote on her Instagram story: ''All of a sudden I started getting negative comments about my miscarriage. 'Attention seeker,' 'too old,' and 'disgusting.'

''Losing a baby at any stage is rock bottom.

''Rock bottom sucks. But rock bottom is also eye opening. Because you understand and have experienced true pain.

''It makes the trolls seem even smaller than they usually are. Because no words they can use can ever compare to what you have lost.''

Hilaria went on to hit out at the ''shaming of women'' in such a situation and explained she only spoke out about her own miscarriage because people need ''love and support''.

She continued: ''Those of you who bully women who suffer as I have are bringing a cruelty to the world that is so wrong.

''You are contributing to feelings of shame, fear, insufferable pain.

''It is for this reason I have stepped forward and shared as I have.

''Not for attention but because it is my life story and I decided to open up. You think I wanted this??? I have experienced this pain that countless women before and with me have and we should make their... OUR... lives easier, not more difficult.

''All we need to do is love and support.

''Our system is broken. Time to support and stop the shaming of women simply trying to create family and love.''

And Hilaria believes it is important for more people to speak up about miscarriage as it can be ''one of the loneliest pains''.

She added: ''I am part of a majority... not a minority.

''But because of societal pressure, most of us stay silent. And this can be one of the loneliest pains possible

''I'm trying to promote the gift of being able to share what is going on... if this is what is wanted.

''Just to know that we are not alone and we are not 'broken'.

''We are just opening ourselves up to love.

''And we should never be ashamed of this..even when it doesn't go as planned.''