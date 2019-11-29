Hilaria Baldwin thanks her husband Alec Baldwin for being her ''constant companion'' after suffering two miscarriages.

The 35-year-old author - who has Carmen, six, Rafael, four, Leonardo, three, and one-year-old Romeo with Alec - has thanked her husband for his support after she sadly suffered a miscarriage in April and later lost her baby girl earlier this month.

She wrote on Instagram after celebrating Thanksgiving with her family on Thursday (28.11.19): ''With the cooking and the cleaning and the kids, the dogs....my thanksgiving family photo got away from me. Now that the food is away and the house is clean, it's just the three of us awake--way past Carmen's bedtime. I'm thankful for our first baby. I'm thankful for my three boys. Thankful for my husband, who through good times and difficult ones is my constant companion. My family and friends--thank you. And our community here: I'm thankful for all of you, who support me in such powerful and endearing ways. Please know that your company means the world (sic)''

The yoga instructor revealed earlier this month that she had lost her unborn baby with a post on Instagram, but since then she has been branded ''disgusting'' and ''too old'' to have more kids.

However, Hilaria insisted the comments mean nothing to her because they can't compare to the ''true pain'' of her devastating losses.

She wrote on her Instagram story: ''All of a sudden I started getting negative comments about my miscarriage. 'Attention seeker,' 'too old,' and 'disgusting.'

''Losing a baby at any stage is rock bottom.

''Rock bottom sucks. But rock bottom is also eye opening. Because you understand and have experienced true pain.

''It makes the trolls seem even smaller than they usually are. Because no words they can use can ever compare to what you have lost.''