Hilaria Baldwin has thanked fans for their ''sympathetic words'' after revealing she has suffered another miscarriage.

The health and wellness expert revealed this week that she and her husband Alec Baldwin - who have Carmen, six, Rafael, four, Leonardo, three, and Romeo, 17 months, together - have lost the daughter they were expecting, just months after previously suffering another miscarriage in April.

And following the sad news, Hilaria has taken to social media to offer her thanks to her fans, as well as explain more about her ''sad reality''.

She wrote: ''Today opened and it was not a nightmare...just a sad reality. Thank you for all of your kind and sympathetic words. I didn't know so many tears existed in the body. I'm trying to be present for my grief but understand that life goes on and there is still beauty, even in darkness. (sic)''

Hilaria, 35, announced her miscarriage by sharing a video on Instagram which saw her snuggled up to her eldest child Carmen, as her daughter asked questions about when the next addition to their family will arrive.

The caption on the clip read: ''We are very sad to share that today we learned that our baby passed away at 4 months.

''We also want you to know that even though we are not ok right now, we will be. We are so lucky with our 4 healthy babies - and we will never lose sight of this. I told Carmen and took this so I could send it to Alec.

''I guess this is a good way to share it with you too. I told her that this baby isn't going to come after all...but we will try very hard to give her a little sister another time. I'm really devastated right now...I was not expecting this when I went to my scan today. I don't know what else to say...I'm still in shock and don't have this all quite clear. Please no paparazzi...that's all I ask [heart emoji (sic).''