Hilaria Baldwin has suffered another miscarriage, four months into her pregnancy.
Hilaria Baldwin has suffered another miscarriage.
The yoga instructor and her husband Alec Baldwin - who have who has Carmen, six, Rafael, four, Leonardo, three, and Romeo, 17 months, together - learned the tragic news at a hospital appointment on Monday (11.11.19) and though they are in ''shock'', Hilaria hopes she will eventually get pregnant again.
Hilaria - who also suffered a miscarriage in April - shared a video on Instagram along with the caption: ''We are very sad to share that today we learned that our baby passed away at 4 months.
''We also want you to know that even though we are not ok right now, we will be. We are so lucky with our 4 healthy babies - and we will never lose sight of this. I told Carmen and took this so I could send it to Alec.
''I guess this is a good way to share it with you too. I told her that this baby isn't going to come after all...but we will try very hard to give her a little sister another time. I'm really devastated right now...I was not expecting this when I went to my scan today. I don't know what else to say...I'm still in shock and don't have this all quite clear. Please no paparazzi...that's all I ask [heart emoji (sic).''
In the video, 35-year-old Hilaria snuggled up to Carmen as her daughter asked questions about when the next addition to their family will arrive.
She replied: ''I don't know. I'm gonna try really hard.''
The little girl then gave her mother kisses after the brunette beauty admitted she felt ''sad''.
The tragic news comes just a month after the couple revealed they were expecting a daughter.
After suffering her first miscarriage, Hilaria announced this pregnancy in her first trimester and found it ''liberating'' to do so.
She recently explained: ''The one thing that's been liberating is I told people my first trimester. It was so stressful for me to have to keep it a secret on top of everything when you don't feel well, and it's like everyone is telling you to not say anything.''
American Thighs was released on this day in 1994.
Gloo is a new supergroup consisting of UK mystic-beat producers Iglooghost and Kai Whiston as well as nu-pop singer/producer BABii.