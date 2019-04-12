Hilaria Baldwin wants to ''keep an eye on perspective and joyful moments'' in the wake of her miscarriage.

The health and wellness expert - who has Carmen, five, Rafael, three, Leonardo, two, and Romeo, 10 months, with her husband Alec Baldwin - revealed this week that she had tragically miscarried the couple's fifth child, and has now said she's trying to remain positive despite her heartbreak.

Posting a picture of herself and oldest son Rafael on Instagram on Friday (12.04.19), she wrote: ''In coping with loss or a difficult time, it is important to be present for your emotions and process, but also keep an eye on perspective and joyful moments. This photo, sent to me by a friend just now, was taken 3 years ago today. This is Rafa, I am like 5-6 months pregnant with Leonardo, and Carmen is off to the right. Peaceful, happy, full of love. When I get sad, I like to remind myself that sadness passes like a season. I like to look at my blessings, my happiness, and always remembering that I have so many more good times to look forward to. It is a balance of sitting with grief, as we don't want to shove it away and not address it...but also not let it cloud how wonderful life is. If you feel cloudy and down, reach out...our communities can remind us that there is sunshine too. Lastly, we have built a lovely community here...so much beautiful interaction happens in the comments...so if you need support, please reach out. I am sure and angel here will take your hand (sic)''

Earlier this month, the 35-year-old beauty had revealed she was ''likely'' to miscarry her baby, after doctors said her embryo wasn't growing as fast as it should have been.

She then confirmed the sad news in an Instagram post shared this week, in which she said her latest scan had revealed ''no heartbeat''.

She wrote: ''There was no heartbeat today at my scan...so it's over...but I have some pretty strong and amazing heartbeats right here. I am surrounded by such love and I feel so fortunate.

''Thank you all for listening, for your support, and for sharing your own personal stories. We are stronger together...I hope this conversation continues to grow and that we stick together through both the beautiful and challenging moments in life. Much love and appreciation to all of you.''