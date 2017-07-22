Hilaria Baldwin lost her baby weight in less than a year by ''treating her body with care and respect''.

The 33-year-old star welcomed son Leonardo into the world in September 2016 and took to Instagram to clarify that she didn't lose the weight by just ''eating lettuce and drinking water''.

She wrote: ''People will ask me all the time what my regimen is after having a baby. I'll tell you: it's nothing crazy. It's about balance and consistency. People who have dinner with me will be surprised that I will often order pasta and dessert. They judgingly assume that I eat lettuce and drink water only.

''Definitely not. I have learned to become present to the act of eating, so I enjoy it the most, and don't eat more than is good for my body. I also will try to move daily and get in more intense (yet efficient) workouts 4-5 times a week. I basically treat my body with care and respect...this is why it goes back to close to what it was pre-babies (it will never be the same...and, as all parents know: well worth the sacrifice (sic)''

And Hilaria - who also has Carmen, three, and Rafael, two, with her husband Alec - has ''dedicated'' herself to yoga.

She added: ''I have dedicated myself to yoga and health because I have such tremendous respect for the human body. And I want to teach other people to feel good and be comfortable in their skin. I hold for everyone the belief that it is possible and very much attainable. If we don't have our health, we don't have much. Life is tremendous and we should live it to its fullest. Feeling good and strong is essential.

''It has nothing to do with looking a certain way. This is not vanity. This is cooking up a recipe of health. How you end up looking is a side effect of focusing on treating your body and soul well. Put in certain ingredients: working out, happiness, eating whole foods, sleeping, dedicating yourself to a purpose in life that you feel proud about, finding balance, dealing better with stress, perspective, love, kindness... I believe if we incorporate these ingredients into our lives on a regular basis, we find health and happiness. (sic)''