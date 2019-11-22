Hilaria Baldwin has sent Kimberly Van Der Beek her love after they both endured recent miscarriages.

Hilaria, 35, told fans earlier this month she has suffered her second miscarriage this year after previously revealing she was expecting a baby girl, and she has now said she ''connected'' with Kimberly - who is the wife of James Van Der Beek - after she said earlier this week she had almost ''lost [her] life'' whilst miscarrying what would have been her sixth child.

Speaking to 'Extra', the health and wellness expert - who is married to Alec Baldwin, with whom she has Carmen, six, Rafael, four, Leonardo, three, and Romeo, 17 months - said: ''We connected, and I guess we truly know what's going on for each other. It's been tough. She's very strong and my heart is with what's going on with them.''

Hilaria revealed on November 11 that she suffered a miscarriage whilst four months pregnant, after previously going through a miscarriage in April.

And one week later on November 18, James Van Der Beek shared a heartbreaking update on his wife's pregnancy during his appearance on 'Dancing with the Stars', where he revealed the 37-year-old beauty had miscarried.

Following his update, Kimberly took to social media to explain that she almost died whilst in the emergency room as a result of the tragic loss.

She said: ''Thank you to everyone for all the love. I don't even know how I'm gonna begin to respond to it all, so I think I'll just have to do it here. We lost our baby - boy, by the way - and I almost lost my life, which is not a story that has been told. But at some point, I can dig into the details with you guys about what happened in the emergency room.

''I'm not really ready to talk further about everything yet, but at some point, I will.''