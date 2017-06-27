Hilaria Baldwin has blamed her young children for her healthy snack cravings.

The 33-year-old fitness and wellness expert is mother to Carmen, three, Rafael, two, and nine-month-old Leonardo - her kids with husband Alec Baldwin - and her trio of tots all like to eat the same foods over and over again.

One of their favourite things to eat at the moment is hummus and she finds herself indulging in the Middle Eastern chickpea dip.

In an interview with PopSugar, she explained: ''I go through different stages. I'm very much in a hummus phase right now. Maybe it's my toddlers rubbing off on me because I'll eat the same thing for a really long time. So I like eating hummus with a rice cracker.''

But in a bid to extend her healthy eating from just snacks to other meals, Hilaria introduced herself to ''grain bowls'' and has explained all about them in her new book 'The Living Clearly Method'.

She said: ''I'm very much into whole grains. In my book, I talk about these grain bowls that I call 'living clearly bowls' which are really great. ''Every few days you make different whole grains, different vegetables, different proteins and a couple of dressings, too. It's so great because I'm busy and I want to eat healthy, so I can just go in and literally take spoonfuls out and put it in a bowl. It ends up being a very satisfying, healthy meal.''

And when it comes to getting in shape, Hilaria believes that a ''can do'' attitude is the biggest step to improving fitness.

She said: ''The hardest thing is showing up. If you go to a class and you semi-follow through what the instructor is saying and you do it consistently, you will get stronger. You will get in better shape. It's also important to realise that nobody's going to be judging you and if for some reason they do, that's the silliest thing in the world and you should not pay that person any mind. It's about getting to the point where you say, ''I can do this.'' And realise that your body is brilliant.''

Although she accepts sweet treats are delicious, Hilaria admits that ''nothing tastes good as being healthy''.

She added: ''Your body is a machine. And when tuned, oiled, cleaned, and taken care of, it can do amazing things. You need to know that you can do it and show up, then it's magical.''