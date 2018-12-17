Hilaria Baldwin's daughter ''screamed for 40 minutes'' when her mother refused to let her climb inside a trash can.

The 34-year-old health and wellness expert has daughter Carmen, now five, with her husband Alec Baldwin, and has said that a few years ago when the tot was just two years old, she ended up ''screaming'' at her mother when she was told she couldn't climb into the dirty garbage can at Union Square in New York City.

Hilaria - who also has sons Rafa, three, Leonardo, two, and Romeo, seven months - with Alec - recalled: ''She kept on screaming that she wanted me to let her climb into the trash. And she was like, 'You're so mean! You're a bad mommy! You won't let me go in the trash!'

''She screamed for a solid 40 minutes after that about how I was so mean I wouldn't let her go into the Union Square trash. And I will be telling her that story at the wedding.''

And the brunette beauty says the parenting struggle was made even worse by 60-year-old Alec's star status, as it meant people were staring at the situation as it unfolded.

She added: ''People look and I'm with my husband and they're like, 'Oh, of course. Of course that's their child.' Like, of course we're terrible parents.''

Hilaria doesn't often take a stern approach with her children, and revealed that a recent incident in which her son Rafa bit his younger brother Leo was actually resolved by keeping calm.

Speaking to People magazine, she said: ''I could have shamed Rafa, yelled at him, made so many mistakes. I was very clear to tell him his behaviour was wrong - 'You're not naughty, but the behaviour is naughty; You're not bad, the behaviour is bad.'

''And then Rafa and Leo started hugging each other and kissing each other, and I saw them fix the situation on their own because I didn't get in the way.''